YOUR AD HERE »

Mexican Ground Beef Casserole

Recipes Recipes |

  • 1 pound ground beef
  • 1 small onion, finely chopped
  • 1 ½ cups water
  • ¼ cup salted butter
  • 1 (6 ounce) package cornbread stuffing mix (such as Stove Top®)
  • 1 (14.5 ounce) can diced tomatoes with jalapeno
  • 1 (10 ounce) can diced tomatoes with green chile peppers
  • 1 tablespoon chili powder
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • ½ teaspoon hot pepper sauce (such as Tabasco®), or more to taste
  • 1 (8.75 ounce) can sweet corn, drained
  • 1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese
  1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).
  2. Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir ground beef and onion in the hot skillet until beef is browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes. Drain and discard grease.
  3. While the beef is cooking, make stuffing. Bring water and butter to a boil in a medium saucepan. Stir in stuffing mix; cover. Remove from heat. Let stand for 5 minutes. Fluff with a fork.
  4. Stir both cans of diced tomatoes, chili powder, cumin, and hot sauce into the beef mixture. Simmer for 2 minutes. Add corn and Cheddar cheese. Simmer until cheese is melted completely, about 1 minute. Transfer mixture to a casserole dish. Spread cornbread stuffing evenly over the top.
  5. Bake in the preheated oven until browned, 20 to 30 minutes.
More Like This, Tap A Topic
food
Recipes
See more

[placeholder]