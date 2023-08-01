Mexican Hash
- 12 ounces uncooked chorizo sausage
- ¼ cup chopped onion
- 2 teaspoons vegetable oil
- 1 (16 ounce) package frozen diced hash brown potatoes
- ½ teaspoon seasoning salt
- 1 (14.5 ounce) can Hunt’s® Diced Tomatoes, drained
- 1 avocado, cubed
- 2 tablespoons coarsely chopped cilantro
- Heat a skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir chorizo in the hot skillet until brown and crumbly, about 3 minutes. Add onion and cook, stirring frequently, until onion is translucent, about 3 minutes. Transfer chorizo-onion mixture to a plate.
- Pour oil into the same skillet over medium-high heat. Add frozen potatoes and seasoning salt; toss to coat potatoes in oil, then cook, stirring occasionally, until potatoes are browned and crispy, about 10 minutes.
- Add diced tomatoes and chorizo-onion mixture to the skillet; stir gently to mix evenly. Cook for 4 minutes, stirring once halfway. Serve topped with avocado and cilantro.