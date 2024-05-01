Mexican-Inspired Breakfast Casserole
- cooking spray
- 1 (16 ounce) package bacon
- 10 large eggs
- 1 cup milk
- ½ medium red bell pepper, chopped
- ½ medium yellow bell pepper, chopped
- ½ medium onion, chopped
- ¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro, or to taste
- salt and ground black pepper to taste
- ½ cup croutons, or more to taste
- ½ cup shredded pepper Jack cheese, or more to taste
- ½ cup shredded Cheddar cheese, or more to taste
- ½ cup shredded Swiss cheese, or more to taste
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly spray a square baking pan with cooking spray.
- Place bacon in a large skillet and cook over medium-high heat, turning occasionally, until evenly browned, about 10 minutes. Drain bacon slices on paper towels and chop when cool enough to handle.
- Whisk eggs and milk together in a bowl. Mix in bell peppers, onion, cilantro, salt, and pepper.
- Arrange croutons in the bottom of the prepared pan. Layer with chopped bacon, then pepper Jack, Cheddar, and Swiss cheeses. Pour the egg mixture over the top.
- Bake in the preheated oven until set, 30 to 40 minutes. Remove from the oven and let sit for 20 minutes before serving.