Mexican-Inspired Breakfast Casserole

  • cooking spray
  • 1 (16 ounce) package bacon
  • 10 large eggs
  • 1 cup milk
  • ½ medium red bell pepper, chopped
  • ½ medium yellow bell pepper, chopped
  • ½ medium onion, chopped
  • ¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro, or to taste
  • salt and ground black pepper to taste
  • ½ cup croutons, or more to taste
  • ½ cup shredded pepper Jack cheese, or more to taste
  • ½ cup shredded Cheddar cheese, or more to taste
  • ½ cup shredded Swiss cheese, or more to taste
  1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly spray a square baking pan with cooking spray.
  2. Place bacon in a large skillet and cook over medium-high heat, turning occasionally, until evenly browned, about 10 minutes. Drain bacon slices on paper towels and chop when cool enough to handle.
  3. Whisk eggs and milk together in a bowl. Mix in bell peppers, onion, cilantro, salt, and pepper.
  4. Arrange croutons in the bottom of the prepared pan. Layer with chopped bacon, then pepper Jack, Cheddar, and Swiss cheeses. Pour the egg mixture over the top.
  5. Bake in the preheated oven until set, 30 to 40 minutes. Remove from the oven and let sit for 20 minutes before serving.
