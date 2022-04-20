Mexican Meat Loaf
1 large egg, lightly beaten
3/4 cup canned diced tomatoes, drained
1/2 cup crushed tortilla chips
1/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese
1/4 cup salsa
2 tablespoons taco seasoning
2 tablespoons diced onion
2 tablespoons diced ripe avocado
1/8 teaspoon pepper
1/2 pound lean ground beef
Preheat oven to 350°. In a bowl, combine the first 9 ingredients. Crumble beef over mixture and mix well.
Shape into two loaves; place in an ungreased 8-in. square baking dish. Bake until meat is no longer pink and a thermometer reads 160°, 30-40 minutes.
[placeholder]
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Recipes