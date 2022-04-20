Mexican Meat Loaf

1 large egg, lightly beaten

3/4 cup canned diced tomatoes, drained

1/2 cup crushed tortilla chips

1/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1/4 cup salsa

2 tablespoons taco seasoning

2 tablespoons diced onion

2 tablespoons diced ripe avocado

1/8 teaspoon pepper

1/2 pound lean ground beef

Preheat oven to 350°. In a bowl, combine the first 9 ingredients. Crumble beef over mixture and mix well.

Shape into two loaves; place in an ungreased 8-in. square baking dish. Bake until meat is no longer pink and a thermometer reads 160°, 30-40 minutes.