Mexican Potato Bake

Thelma Horton • Longmont, Colo.

1 lb. Ground beef or ground turkey

1 Bell pepper, chopped

1/2 c. Broccoli florets, chopped

2 Tomatoes, chopped

3 Potatoes, thinly sliced, divided

1 Tbsp. Chili powder

1 Tbsp. Cumin

1 Tbsp. Garlic powder (2 garlic cloves, chopped)

Salt and pepper to taste

Canola oil

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a skillet heat the Canola oil and mix in the ground beef, cook until browned. Add veggies and continue to cook until tender. Add seasoning and the chopped tomatoes, make sure to stir well so all flavors are blended. Arrange half of the potatoes in the bottom of a baking dish. Pour meat mixture over potatoes and add remaining potatoes in a single layer. Cover with foil and bake for 40 minutes. If desired, uncover and sprinkle with cheese and bake 10 more minutes.