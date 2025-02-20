YOUR AD HERE »

Mexican Tinga

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 large onion, diced
  • 1 (15 ounce) can stewed tomatoes
  • 1 (7 ounce) can chipotle peppers in adobo sauce, or to taste
  • 2 pounds shredded cooked chicken meat
  • 16 tostada shells
  • ½ cup sour cream
  1. Heat oil in a saucepan over medium heat. Add onions and sauté until softened and translucent, about 5 minutes.
  2. Meanwhile, purée stewed tomatoes and chipotle peppers in adobo sauce in a blender.
  3. Pour puréed mixture over onions in the saucepan; add chicken and stir to combine. Cover and simmer for 20 minutes.
  4. Mound chicken mixture onto tostada shells and garnish with sour cream.
