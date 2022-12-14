Microwave Peanut Brittle
- 1 cup white sugar
- ½ cup light corn syrup
- 1 cup salted peanuts
- 1 teaspoon butter
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- Grease a cookie sheet; set aside. Combine sugar and corn syrup in a 2-quart microwave-safe bowl.
- Microwave on high for 4 minutes, stirring halfway through cooking time. Stir in peanuts and microwave on high for 3 1/2 minutes more. Stir in butter and vanilla: microwave for 1 1/2 minutes.
- Stir in baking soda until light and foamy; immediately pour onto the prepared cookie sheet and spread thin. Cool completely. Break into pieces, and store in an airtight container.