Mile High Green Chili

  • 4 fresh tomatillos – husked, peeled, and halved
  • 3 Anaheim chile peppers – seeded and halved
  • 3 jalapeno peppers – seeded and halved lengthwise
  • 1 medium onion, halved
  • 1 green bell pepper, seeded and halved lengthwise
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
  • salt and ground black pepper to taste
  • 1 ½ pounds pork shoulder, cut into 1-inch chunks
  • ½ (12 fluid ounce) can or bottle lager-style beer
  • 2 tomatoes, chopped
  • 4 cloves garlic, chopped
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh oregano
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley
  • 1 tablespoon ground cumin
  • 1 teaspoon chili powder
  • 1 beef bouillon cube
  • 4 ounces cream cheese at room temperature
  1. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).
  2. Arrange the halved tomatillos, Anaheim chiles, jalapeños, onion, and bell pepper on a baking sheet. Drizzle vegetables with 1 tablespoon olive oil and sprinkle with salt.
  3. Roast vegetables in the preheated oven until they begin to show brown spots, about 30 minutes. Allow to cool, then chop vegetables into bite-sized pieces.
  4. Heat remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large skillet over high heat. Add pork and fry until browned, seasoning with salt and black pepper as it cooks, about 12 minutes. Transfer pork to a slow cooker; stir in roasted vegetables. Mix in beer, tomatoes, garlic, oregano, parsley, cumin, chili powder, and bouillon. Cover and cook on Low until pork is tender, 4 to 6 hours.
  5. About 1/2 hour before serving, place cream cheese into a bowl and stir in about 1 tablespoon of the chili liquid until thoroughly combined. Continue stirring in chili broth, a tablespoon at a time, until the cream cheese is almost a liquid. Stir cream cheese mixture back into the chili.
