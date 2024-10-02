YOUR AD HERE »

Minestrone Soup

  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • 3 cloves garlic, chopped
  • 2 onions, chopped 
  • 2 cups chopped celery
  • 5 carrots, sliced 
  • 4 cups tomato sauce
  • 2 cups chicken broth
  • 2 cups water
  • ½ cup red wine (Optional)
  • 3 zucchinis, quartered and sliced
  • 2 cups baby spinach, rinsed
  • 2 cups fresh or frozen green beans, cut into 1 ½-inch pieces
  • 1 cup canned kidney beans, drained
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh oregano
  • salt and pepper to taste
  • ½ cup shell pasta
  • 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese for topping
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  1. Gather the ingredients.
  2. Heat olive oil in a large stockpot over medium-low heat. Sauté garlic in hot oil until fragrant, 2 to 3 minutes. Add onion; cook and stir until translucent, 4 to 5 minutes.
  3. Add celery and carrots; sauté for 1 to 2 minutes.
  4. Pour in tomato sauce, broth, and water; bring to a boil, stirring frequently. Add red wine; reduce heat to low.
  5. Stir in zucchini, spinach, green beans, kidney beans, basil, oregano, salt, and pepper. Simmer until soup is heated through, 30 to 40 minutes.
  6. Meanwhile, fill a medium saucepan with water and bring to a boil. Cook seashell pasta in boiling water, stirring occasionally, until tender yet firm to the bite, 7 to 8 minutes. Drain and set aside.
  7. Place 2 tablespoons cooked pasta into individual serving bowls. Ladle soup over pasta and sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.
  8. Drizzle with olive oil to serve.
