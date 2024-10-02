Minestrone Soup
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 3 cloves garlic, chopped
- 2 onions, chopped
- 2 cups chopped celery
- 5 carrots, sliced
- 4 cups tomato sauce
- 2 cups chicken broth
- 2 cups water
- ½ cup red wine (Optional)
- 3 zucchinis, quartered and sliced
- 2 cups baby spinach, rinsed
- 2 cups fresh or frozen green beans, cut into 1 ½-inch pieces
- 1 cup canned kidney beans, drained
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh oregano
- salt and pepper to taste
- ½ cup shell pasta
- 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese for topping
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- Gather the ingredients.
- Heat olive oil in a large stockpot over medium-low heat. Sauté garlic in hot oil until fragrant, 2 to 3 minutes. Add onion; cook and stir until translucent, 4 to 5 minutes.
- Add celery and carrots; sauté for 1 to 2 minutes.
- Pour in tomato sauce, broth, and water; bring to a boil, stirring frequently. Add red wine; reduce heat to low.
- Stir in zucchini, spinach, green beans, kidney beans, basil, oregano, salt, and pepper. Simmer until soup is heated through, 30 to 40 minutes.
- Meanwhile, fill a medium saucepan with water and bring to a boil. Cook seashell pasta in boiling water, stirring occasionally, until tender yet firm to the bite, 7 to 8 minutes. Drain and set aside.
- Place 2 tablespoons cooked pasta into individual serving bowls. Ladle soup over pasta and sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.
- Drizzle with olive oil to serve.
Trending - Recipes