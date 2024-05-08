Mini Cheesecakes
Crust:
- ⅓ cup graham cracker crumbs
- 1 tablespoon white sugar
- 1 tablespoon margarine, melted
Filling:
- 1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese, softened
- ¼ cup white sugar
- 1 ½ teaspoons lemon juice
- ½ teaspoon grated lemon zest
- ¼ teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 egg
- Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Grease a 6-cup muffin pan.
- In a medium bowl, mix together the graham cracker crumbs, sugar, and margarine with a fork until combined. Measure a rounded tablespoon of the mixture into the bottom of each muffin cup, pressing firmly. Bake in the pre-heated oven for 5 minutes, then remove to cool. Keep the oven on.
- Beat together the cream cheese, sugar, lemon juice, lemon zest and vanilla until fluffy. Mix in the egg.
- Pour the cream cheese mixture into the muffin cups, filling each until 3/4 full. Bake at 325 degrees F (165 degrees C) for 25 minutes. Cool completely in pan before removing. Refrigerate until ready to serve.
