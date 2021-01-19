6 slices bacon, chopped

1 onion, chopped

3 eggs

¾ cup buttermilk baking mix

1 ½ tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

2 cups shredded American cheese

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

Grease 2 mini muffin pans.

In a large skillet over medium heat, fry bacon and onion together for about 5 minutes, or until bacon is crisp.

Drain and set aside.

In a medium bowl, beat the eggs.

Stir in the baking mix, parsley, shredded cheese, bacon and onion.

Spoon into greased muffin cups.

Bake for 10 to 15 minutes in the preheated oven, or until the tops are lightly browned.

Allow mini quiches to cool in the pan before carefully removing with a small knife or spatula.