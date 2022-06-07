Mini Rhubarb & Strawberry Pies

3 tablespoons quick-cooking tapioca

4 cups sliced fresh strawberries

2 cups sliced fresh rhubarb

3/4 cup sugar

1 teaspoon grated orange zest

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

3 drops red food coloring, optional

Pastry for double-crust pie

Sweetened whipped cream, optional

Place tapioca in a small food processor or spice grinder; process until finely ground.

In a large saucepan, combine strawberries, rhubarb, sugar, orange zest, vanilla, salt, cinnamon, tapioca and, if desired, food coloring; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, covered, until strawberries are tender, stirring occasionally, 15-20 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl; cover and refrigerate overnight.

Preheat oven to 425°. On a lightly floured surface, roll half of dough to an 18-in. circle. Cut 12 circles with a 4-in. biscuit cutter, rerolling scraps as necessary; press crust onto bottom and up sides of ungreased muffin cups. Repeat with remaining dough, cutting 6 more circles. Spoon strawberry mixture into muffin cups.

Bake until filling is bubbly and crust golden brown, 12-15 minutes. Cool in pan 5 minutes; remove to wire racks to cool. If desired, serve with whipped cream.