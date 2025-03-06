Mint Chicken

YOUR AD HERE »

  • 2 skinless, boneless chicken breast halves – cut into bite-size pieces 
  • 1 clove garlic, crushed
  • ½ cup all-purpose flour
  • ½ cup margarine
  • ¼ cup fresh lemon juice
  • ½ cup chopped fresh mint leaves
  1. In a medium bowl, mix together the chicken pieces and garlic. Toss with the flour just to coat, and shake off excess.
  2. Heat the margarine in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the chicken pieces; cook and stir until browned. Add the mint leaves and lemon juice, cover and steam for about 5 minutes, just until the chicken is cooked through. Do not over cook the chicken or it will be tough.
