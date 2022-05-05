Mixed Berry French Toast Bake
6 large eggs
1-3/4 cups fat-free milk
1 teaspoon sugar
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 loaf (1 pound) French bread, cubed
1 package (12 ounces) frozen unsweetened mixed berries
2 tablespoons cold butter
1/3 cup packed brown sugar
Optional: Confectioners’ sugar and maple syrup
Whisk together first 6 ingredients. Place bread cubes in a 13×9-in. or 3-quart baking dish coated with cooking spray. Pour egg mixture over top. Refrigerate, covered, 8 hours or overnight.
Preheat oven to 350°. Remove berries from freezer and French toast from refrigerator and let stand while oven heats. Bake, covered, 30 minutes.
In a small bowl, cut butter into brown sugar until crumbly. Top French toast with berries; sprinkle with brown sugar mixture. Bake, uncovered, until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean, 15-20 minutes. If desired, dust with confectioners’ sugar and serve with syrup.
