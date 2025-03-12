Mixed Salad
- 1 tablespoon vinegar
- 1 clove garlic, peeled
- 1/2 teaspoon Italian seasoning
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 1 pinch salt
- 1 pinch black pepper
- 1 pinch sugar
Salad:
- 4 heads artisanal lettuce, torn
- 5 ounces mixed spinach and arugula
- 3 mini cucumbers, sliced on the diagonal
- 2 carrots, sliced into thin coins
- 1 cup halved gourmet cherry tomatoes
- 1 red onion, sliced into slivers
- 3 ounces shaved Parmesan cheese
- In a food processor, add vinegar, garlic clove, and Italian seasoning. Add lid. Turn to purée and slowly stream in olive oil. Adjust seasoning by adding salt, pepper and sugar to taste.
- Add lettuce, spinach, arugula, cucumbers, carrots, tomatoes, and red onion to a large bowl. Toss to combine.
- Dress salad greens with vinaigrette and add shaved Parmesan cheese. Serve immediately.