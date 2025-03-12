YOUR AD HERE »

Mixed Salad

Recipes |

  • 1 tablespoon vinegar
  • 1 clove garlic, peeled
  • 1/2 teaspoon Italian seasoning
  • 1/4 cup olive oil
  • 1 pinch salt
  • 1 pinch black pepper
  • 1 pinch sugar 

Salad:

  • 4 heads artisanal lettuce, torn
  • 5 ounces mixed spinach and arugula
  • 3 mini cucumbers, sliced on the diagonal
  • 2 carrots, sliced into thin coins 
  • 1 cup halved gourmet cherry tomatoes
  • 1 red onion, sliced into slivers
  • 3 ounces shaved Parmesan cheese
  1. In a food processor, add vinegar, garlic clove, and Italian seasoning. Add lid. Turn to purée and slowly stream in olive oil. Adjust seasoning by adding salt, pepper and sugar to taste.
  2. Add lettuce, spinach, arugula, cucumbers, carrots, tomatoes, and red onion to a large bowl. Toss to combine.
  3. Dress salad greens with vinaigrette and add shaved Parmesan cheese. Serve immediately.
