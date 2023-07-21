Moist Peach Upside Down Cake
- nonstick spray
- 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons of Almond Breeze Unsweetened Vanilla Almondmilk
- 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1/2 cup coconut sugar packed (or substitute light or dark brown sugar)
- 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
- 2 large ripe peaches, peeled, pitted, and cut into 1/2-inch slices or 1 1/2 cups frozen unsweetened sliced peaches left frozen
- 1 cup fresh raspberries
- 3 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1/4 cup granulated sugar
- 1/3 cup honey
- 1 large egg, at room temperature
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 3/4 teaspoons baking powder (aluminum free recommended)
- 1/8 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 1/2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
- 2/3 cups whole wheat pastry flour (or substitute white whole wheat flour or additional all-purpose flour)
- 2/3 cups all-purpose flour
- Place a rack in the center of your oven and preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9-inch round cake pan with nonstick spray.
- Make the topping: In a small saucepan, melt butter over medium low. Add coconut sugar and ginger and stir until smooth and the butter is incorporated with the sugar, 2 to 3 minutes. The batter will be very thick, like melted caramel. Remove from heat. If the butter separates from the sugar as it cools, simply stir it back together (a little separation is OK).
- Spoon the mixture into the prepared pan, then spread it in a thin, even layer, stretching all the way to the edges of the pan. Arrange peaches and raspberries in a single layer on top of the caramel.
- To make the cake: In a large mixing bowl, beat butter and sugar on medium speed, until smooth and creamy. Beat in honey, egg, salt, baking powder, baking soda, and vanilla until completely combined, stopping to scrape down the bowl as needed.
- With the mixer running on medium speed, gradually add whole wheat pastry flour, then Almond Breeze Unsweetened Vanilla, then the all-purpose flour, incorporating completely between additions and stopping to scrape down the bowl as needed. Once the last of the flour is added, mix very briefly, just until smooth. Do not overbeat. The batter will be very thick.
- Spoon the batter on top of the fruit in the pan, spreading it to the pan’s edges. The cake will seem thin but will rise as it bakes. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes, until deep golden brown and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. The top of the cake will spring back lightly when touched.
- Place the pan on a wire rack and let the cake cool in the pan for 10 minutes. Run a sharp knife along the cake’s edge to loosen it from the pan, then invert the cake onto a serving plate. Let the pan rest upside down on the plate for 1 minute, then gently lift the pan away. Let cool on the plate for 10 additional minutes. Enjoy warm or at room temperature.