Mole Sauce
- 3 dried chipotle chiles, stemmed and seeded
- 2 dried guajillo chiles, stemmed and seeded
- 2 dried ancho chiles, stemmed and seeded
- 2 cups chicken broth
- 1 dinner roll, torn into pieces
- 2 corn tortillas, cut into 1-inch strips
- 5 tomatillos, cut in half crosswise
- 2 tomatoes, cut in half crosswise
- 1 tablespoon lard
- 1 onion, halved and thinly sliced
- ½ head garlic, peeled and sliced
- ⅓ cup chopped peanuts
- ¼ cup raisins
- 2 tablespoons cumin seeds
- 1 tablespoon dried thyme
- 6 whole allspice berries
- 5 whole cloves
- 3 cinnamon sticks
- 1 cup chicken broth
- 5 ounces dark chocolate, coarsely chopped
- 3 tablespoons white sugar
- 1 teaspoon salt
- Toast chipotle, guajillo, and ancho chiles in a dry pan over medium heat, stirring constantly, until warm and aromatic, about 3 minutes. Transfer to a blender.
- Heat 2 cups chicken broth in a saucepan until it begins to simmer, about 5 minutes. Pour broth into the blender.
- Toast dinner roll pieces and tortilla strips in a dry pan over medium heat, stirring constantly, until lightly browned, about 3 minutes. Transfer to the blender with chicken broth and chiles.
- Allow chiles, toasted bread, and tortillas to soak, fully submerged, in the chicken broth until softened, about 10 minutes. Blend the mixture until smooth.
- Cook tomatillos and tomatoes in a dry skillet on medium-high heat until soft and blackened, 3 to 4 minutes per side. Place tomatoes in the blender with the chile puree.
- Melt lard in a large skillet over medium heat. Stir in onion, garlic, peanuts, raisins, cumin seeds, thyme, allspice berries, cloves, and cinnamon sticks; cook and stir until onions are soft and golden, 5 to 8 minutes. Remove the cinnamon sticks and other whole spices; add onion mixture to the blender with the chile-tomato mixture and blend until smooth.
- Pour chile puree into a large saucepan over medium heat. Stir in 1 cup chicken broth, chocolate, sugar, and salt. Bring mixture to a simmer; stir until chocolate is melted and sauce is thickened and slightly reduced, 10 to 15 minutes.