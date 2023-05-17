Mom’s Best Macaroni Salad
- 16 ounces uncooked elbow macaroni
- 4 carrots, shredded
- 1 large red onion, chopped
- ½ green bell pepper, seeded and chopped
- ½ red bell pepper, seeded and chopped
- 1 cup chopped celery
- 2 cups mayonnaise
- 1 (14 ounce) can sweetened condensed milk
- ½ cup white sugar
- ½ cup white vinegar
- salt and pepper to taste
- Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook elbow macaroni in boiling water, stirring occasionally, until tender yet firm to the bite, about 8 minutes. Rinse under cold water; drain and set aside.
- Stir together carrots, red onion, bell peppers, and celery in a large serving bowl. Mix in mayonnaise, condensed milk, sugar, vinegar, salt, and pepper until well combined. Add macaroni; toss gently, then cover and refrigerate for at least 8 hours.