 Mom's Best Macaroni Salad
Mom’s Best Macaroni Salad

  • 16 ounces uncooked elbow macaroni
  • 4 carrots, shredded
  • 1 large red onion, chopped
  • ½ green bell pepper, seeded and chopped
  • ½ red bell pepper, seeded and chopped
  • 1 cup chopped celery
  • 2 cups mayonnaise
  • 1 (14 ounce) can sweetened condensed milk
  • ½ cup white sugar
  • ½ cup white vinegar
  • salt and pepper to taste
  1. Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook elbow macaroni in boiling water, stirring occasionally, until tender yet firm to the bite, about 8 minutes. Rinse under cold water; drain and set aside.
  2. Stir together carrots, red onion, bell peppers, and celery in a large serving bowl. Mix in mayonnaise, condensed milk, sugar, vinegar, salt, and pepper until well combined. Add macaroni; toss gently, then cover and refrigerate for at least 8 hours.
