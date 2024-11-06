Moussaka
- 3 eggplants, peeled and cut lengthwise into 1/2 inch thick slices
- salt to taste
- ¼ cup olive oil
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 1 pound lean ground beef
- 2 onions, chopped
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- ground black pepper to taste
- 2 tablespoons dried parsley
- ½ teaspoon fines herbs
- ¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon
- ½ teaspoon ground nutmeg, divided
- 1 (8 ounce) can tomato sauce
- ½ cup red wine
- 1 egg, beaten
- 4 cups milk
- ½ cup butter
- 6 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- ground white pepper, to taste
- 1 ½ cups freshly grated Parmesan cheese
- Lay eggplant slices on paper towels; sprinkle lightly with salt. Let sit for 30 minutes to draw out moisture, then pat dry with paper towels.
- Warm olive oil in a skillet over high heat. Fry eggplant until browned, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Drain on paper towels; set aside.
- Melt 1 tablespoon butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Stir in ground beef, onions, and garlic; season with salt and black pepper. Cook and stir until beef is browned, 8 to 10 minutes.
- Add parsley, fines herbs, cinnamon, and 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg. Pour in tomato sauce and wine; mix well. Simmer for 20 minutes. Allow to cool, then stir in beaten egg.
- Scald milk in a saucepan over medium heat.
- At the same time, melt 1/2 cup butter in a large skillet over medium heat.
- Whisk flour into butter until smooth. Lower heat; gradually pour in scalded milk, whisking constantly until it thickens. Season béchamel sauce with salt and white pepper.
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9×13-inch baking dish.
- Arrange a single layer of eggplant in the prepared baking dish.
- Cover eggplant with meat sauce, then sprinkle 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese on top. Cover with remaining eggplant and sprinkle another 1/2 cup cheese on top.
- Pour béchamel sauce on top and sprinkle with remaining 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg. Cover with remaining cheese.
- Bake in the preheated oven until bubbly and browned, about 1 hour.
