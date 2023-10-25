YOUR AD HERE »

Moussaka

Recipes Recipes |

  • 3 eggplants, peeled and cut lengthwise into 1/2 inch thick slices
  • salt to taste
  • ¼ cup olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon butter
  • 1 pound lean ground beef
  • 2 onions, chopped
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • ground black pepper to taste
  • 2 tablespoons dried parsley
  • ½ teaspoon fines herbs
  • ¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • ½ teaspoon ground nutmeg, divided
  • 1 (8 ounce) can tomato sauce
  • ½ cup red wine
  • 1 egg, beaten
  • 4 cups milk
  • ½ cup butter
  • 6 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • ground white pepper, to taste
  • 1 ½ cups freshly grated Parmesan cheese
  1. Lay eggplant slices on paper towels; sprinkle lightly with salt. Let sit for 30 minutes to draw out moisture, then pat dry with paper towels.
  2. Warm olive oil in a skillet over high heat. Fry eggplant until browned, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Drain on paper towels; set aside.
  3. Melt 1 tablespoon butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Stir in ground beef, onions, and garlic; season with salt and black pepper. Cook and stir until beef is browned, 8 to 10 minutes.
  4. Add parsley, fines herbs, cinnamon, and 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg. Pour in tomato sauce and wine; mix well. Simmer for 20 minutes. Allow to cool, then stir in beaten egg.
  5. Scald milk in a saucepan over medium heat.
  6. At the same time, melt 1/2 cup butter in a large skillet over medium heat.
  7. Whisk flour into butter until smooth. Lower heat; gradually pour in scalded milk, whisking constantly until it thickens. Season béchamel sauce with salt and white pepper.
  8. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9×13-inch baking dish.
  9. Arrange a single layer of eggplant in the prepared baking dish.
  10. Cover eggplant with meat sauce, then sprinkle 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese on top. Cover with remaining eggplant and sprinkle another 1/2 cup cheese on top.
  11. Pour béchamel sauce on top and sprinkle with remaining 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg. Cover with remaining cheese.
  12. Bake in the preheated oven until bubbly and browned, about 1 hour.
  13. Serve hot and enjoy!
More Like This, Tap A Topic
food
Recipes
See more

[placeholder]