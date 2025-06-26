Mushroom Pork Chops
- 4 pork chops
- salt and ground black pepper to taste
- 1 pinch garlic salt, or to taste
- ½ pound fresh mushrooms, sliced
- 1 onion, chopped
- 1 (10.5 ounce) can condensed cream of mushroom soup
- Gather all ingredients.
- Season pork chops with salt, pepper, and garlic salt.
- Brown chops on both sides over medium-high heat in a large nonstick skillet; transfer browned chops to a plate.
- Add mushrooms and onion to the same skillet and sauté for one minute.
- Arrange browned chops on top of mushroom mixture. Pour soup over chops. Cover, reduce the heat to medium-low, and simmer until chops are cooked through and no longer pink in the center, 20 to 30 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read 145 degrees F (63 degrees C).
