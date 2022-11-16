Mushroom Stuffing
- 1 pound fresh mushrooms, sliced
- 6 tablespoons butter
- 1 cup diced onion
- 1 cup chopped celery
- 1 teaspoon poultry seasoning
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 12 cups dried bread crumbs
- 1 ½ cups hot chicken broth
- 2 eggs, beaten
- 2 cups diced apple without peel
- ¼ cup chopped parsley
- Butter one 9×13 inch casserole dish. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).
- Rinse, pat dry and quarter mushrooms. In large skillet heat butter and add mushrooms, onion and celery; saute 5 minutes and remove from heat. Stir in poultry seasoning, salt and pepper.
- In large mixing bowl, combine bread crumbs with broth and eggs, add mushroom mixture, apples and parsley; mix well. Turn into casserole dish.
- Cover and bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for about 45 minutes. Remove cover and bake 15 minutes longer to brown top.