 Mushroom Stuffing | TheFencePost.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Mushroom Stuffing

Recipes Recipes |

  • 1 pound fresh mushrooms, sliced
  • 6 tablespoons butter
  • 1 cup diced onion
  • 1 cup chopped celery
  • 1 teaspoon poultry seasoning
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 12 cups dried bread crumbs
  • 1 ½ cups hot chicken broth
  • 2 eggs, beaten
  • 2 cups diced apple without peel
  • ¼ cup chopped parsley
  1. Butter one 9×13 inch casserole dish. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).
  2. Rinse, pat dry and quarter mushrooms. In large skillet heat butter and add mushrooms, onion and celery; saute 5 minutes and remove from heat. Stir in poultry seasoning, salt and pepper.
  3. In large mixing bowl, combine bread crumbs with broth and eggs, add mushroom mixture, apples and parsley; mix well. Turn into casserole dish.
  4. Cover and bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for about 45 minutes. Remove cover and bake 15 minutes longer to brown top.
Recipes
See more

[placeholder]