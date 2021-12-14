No-Bake Christmas Wreath Treats

20 large marshmallows

2 tablespoons butter

Green food coloring

3 cups cornflakes

Red M&M’s minis (about 2 tablespoons)

Place marshmallows and butter in a microwave-safe bowl; microwave, uncovered, on high until butter is melted and marshmallows are puffed, about 45 seconds.

Tint with green food coloring.

Stir in cornflakes.

On a waxed paper-lined baking sheet, divide mixture into 8 portions.

With buttered hands, working quickly, shape each portion into a 3-in. wreath.

Decorate immediately with M&M’s, pressing to adhere.

Let stand until set.