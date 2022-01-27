No Bake Cookies
1 ¾ cups white sugar
½ cup milk
½ cup butter
4 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder
½ cup crunchy peanut butter
3 cups quick-cooking oats
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
In a medium saucepan, combine sugar, milk, butter, and cocoa. Bring to a boil, and cook for 1 1/2 minutes. Remove from heat, and stir in peanut butter, oats, and vanilla. Drop by teaspoonfuls onto wax paper. Let cool until hardened.
