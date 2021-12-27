North Woods Hearty Pot Roast

1 beef Shoulder Roast Boneless (2 to 2-1/2 pounds)

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 pound small red-skinned potatoes, cut in half, or into quarters if large

4 medium carrots, cut into 2-1/2 x 1/2- inch pieces

2 medium parsnips, cut into 2-1/2 x 1/2-inch pieces

1 small leek, (white and pale green parts only), cut in half lengthwise then crosswise into 1-1/2 inch pieces

1 cup beef broth

4 tablespoons water

2 tablespoons cornstarch

Seasoning:

2 teaspoons seasoned pepper blend or garlic-pepper seasoning

1 tablespoon minced garlic

Combine seasoning ingredients; press evenly onto all surfaces beef Shoulder Roast Boneless.

Heat oil in stockpot over medium heat until hot.

Brown roast on all sides.

Pour off drippings and season beef with salt.

Add broth to stockpot; bring to a boil.

Reduce heat; cover tightly and simmer 2 hours.

Add vegetables; continue cooking, covered, 30 to 45 minutes or until roast and vegetables are fork-tender.

Remove roast and vegetables; keep warm.

Strain cooking liquid; skim fat, if necessary.

Measure 2 cups cooking liquid (Add beef broth or water to cooking liquid to yield 2 cups, if necessary.); return to stockpot.

Combine water and cornstarch; stir into cooking liquid.

Bring to boil, stirring constantly; cook and stir 1 to 2 minutes or until mixture is thickened.

Carve roast into thin slices.

Season with salt, as desired. Serve with vegetables and gravy.