Oatmeal-Banana Coffee Cake

Coffee Cake:

  • vegetable oil cooking spray
  • ⅓ cup milk
  • 2 teaspoons white vinegar
  • 2 ripe bananas
  • ¾ cup all-purpose flour
  • ¾ cup whole wheat flour
  • ¾ cup rolled oats
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • ¾ teaspoon baking soda
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ½ cup unsalted butter, at room temperature
  • ½ cup brown sugar
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • Topping:
  • ⅓ cup packed brown sugar
  • 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
  • ¼ cup chopped pecans
  1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Spray a 10-inch square baking pan with cooking spray.
  2. Combine milk and vinegar in a glass to make sour milk; stir gently. Mash bananas in a small bowl to make 1 cup.
  3. Combine all-purpose flour, whole wheat flour, oats, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in a bowl.
  4. Cream butter and brown sugar in a large mixing bowl with an electric mixer until fluffy. Beat in eggs and vanilla extract. Mix in bananas. Add dry ingredients in 2 batches, alternating with sour milk; mix thoroughly. Pour batter into the prepared pan.
  5. Mix brown sugar, flour, and butter for topping together in a bowl. Sprinkle topping over batter, then sprinkle on pecans.
  6. Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, 25 to 30 minutes. Cool on a wire rack before cutting into squares.
