Oatmeal-Banana Coffee Cake
Coffee Cake:
- vegetable oil cooking spray
- ⅓ cup milk
- 2 teaspoons white vinegar
- 2 ripe bananas
- ¾ cup all-purpose flour
- ¾ cup whole wheat flour
- ¾ cup rolled oats
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- ¾ teaspoon baking soda
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ cup unsalted butter, at room temperature
- ½ cup brown sugar
- 2 large eggs
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- Topping:
- ⅓ cup packed brown sugar
- 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
- ¼ cup chopped pecans
- Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Spray a 10-inch square baking pan with cooking spray.
- Combine milk and vinegar in a glass to make sour milk; stir gently. Mash bananas in a small bowl to make 1 cup.
- Combine all-purpose flour, whole wheat flour, oats, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in a bowl.
- Cream butter and brown sugar in a large mixing bowl with an electric mixer until fluffy. Beat in eggs and vanilla extract. Mix in bananas. Add dry ingredients in 2 batches, alternating with sour milk; mix thoroughly. Pour batter into the prepared pan.
- Mix brown sugar, flour, and butter for topping together in a bowl. Sprinkle topping over batter, then sprinkle on pecans.
- Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, 25 to 30 minutes. Cool on a wire rack before cutting into squares.
