Oatmeal Cake
- 1 ¼ cups boiling water
- 1 cup quick-cooking oats
- ½ cup butter
- ¾ cup packed brown sugar
- ¾ cup white sugar
- 2 large eggs
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1 ½ cups all-purpose flour
- ½ cup raisins
- Gather all ingredients.
- Pour the boiling water over the quick oats and let stand for 20 minutes.
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9×13-inch baking pan.
- Beat sugar and butter together in a large bowl with an electric mixer until creamy. Beat in eggs, then mix in oats and vanilla.
- Combine baking soda, salt, cinnamon, and flour; mix until combined. Add the raisins to flour mixture and coat well.
- Add raisin and flour mixture to the oatmeal mixture and stir to combine.
- Pour cake batter into the prepared pan.
- Bake cake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, about 35 minutes.
