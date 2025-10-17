YOUR AD HERE »

Oatmeal Cake

  • 1 ¼ cups boiling water
  • 1 cup quick-cooking oats
  • ½ cup butter
  • ¾ cup packed brown sugar
  • ¾ cup white sugar
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1 ½ cups all-purpose flour
  • ½ cup raisins
  1. Gather all ingredients.
  2. Pour the boiling water over the quick oats and let stand for 20 minutes.
  3. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9×13-inch baking pan.
  4. Beat sugar and butter together in a large bowl with an electric mixer until creamy. Beat in eggs, then mix in oats and vanilla.
  5. Combine baking soda, salt, cinnamon, and flour; mix until combined. Add the raisins to flour mixture and coat well.
  6. Add raisin and flour mixture to the oatmeal mixture and stir to combine.
  7. Pour cake batter into the prepared pan.
  8. Bake cake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, about 35 minutes.
