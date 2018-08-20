Old-Fashioned Buttermilk Pie | Chris Bryant – Johnson City, Tenn.
August 20, 2018
1 tsp. Butter
2 tsp. Flour
3 egg yolks
1/2 c. Sugar plus 4 tbsp., divided
1 c. Buttermilk
1 tsp. Lemon extract
Pinch cream of tartar
Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
Blend butter and flour.
Beat egg yolks and 1/2 c. sugar together; add to flour mixture.
Add buttermilk and extract; pour into unbaked pie crust.
Beat egg whites with 4 tbsp. sugar and pinch of cream of tartar until peaks form.
Put on top of pie filling.
Bake for 10 minutes.
Reduce heat to 350 and bake for an additional 20-25 minutes.