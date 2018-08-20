Old-Fashioned Buttermilk Pie | Chris Bryant – Johnson City, Tenn.

1 tsp. Butter

2 tsp. Flour

3 egg yolks

1/2 c. Sugar plus 4 tbsp., divided

1 c. Buttermilk

1 tsp. Lemon extract

Pinch cream of tartar

Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

Blend butter and flour.

Beat egg yolks and 1/2 c. sugar together; add to flour mixture.

Add buttermilk and extract; pour into unbaked pie crust.

Beat egg whites with 4 tbsp. sugar and pinch of cream of tartar until peaks form.

Put on top of pie filling.

Bake for 10 minutes.

Reduce heat to 350 and bake for an additional 20-25 minutes.