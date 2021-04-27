Old Fashioned Onion Rings
1 large onion, cut into 1/4-inch slices
1 ¼ cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon salt
1 egg
1 cup milk, or as needed
¾ cup dry bread crumbs
seasoned salt to taste
1 quart oil for frying, or as needed
Heat the oil in a deep-fryer to 365 degrees F (185 degrees C).
Separate the onion slices into rings, and set aside.
In a small bowl, stir together the flour, baking powder and salt.
Dip the onion slices into the flour mixture until they are all coated; set aside.
Whisk the egg and milk into the flour mixture using a fork.
Dip the floured rings into the batter to coat, then place on a wire rack to drain until the batter stops dripping.
The wire rack may be placed over a sheet of aluminum foil for easier clean up.
Spread the bread crumbs out on a plate or shallow dish.
Place rings one at a time into the crumbs, and scoop the crumbs up over the ring to coat.
Give it a hard tap as you remove it from the crumbs.
The coating should cling very well.
Repeat with remaining rings.
Deep fry the rings a few at a time for 2 to 3 minutes, or until golden brown.
Remove to paper towels to drain.
Season with seasoning salt, and serve.
