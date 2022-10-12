Old-Fashioned Peanut Butter Pie

Dough for single-crust pie

1-1/2 cups light corn syrup

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup creamy peanut butter

1/4 teaspoon salt

4 large eggs

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Optional toppings: Chopped peanuts, broken Nutter Butter cookies and whipped topping

Preheat oven to 350°. On a lightly floured surface, roll dough to a 1/8-in.-thick circle; transfer to a 9-in. pie plate. Trim to 1/2 in. beyond rim of plate; flute edge.

In a large bowl, beat corn syrup, sugar, peanut butter and salt until blended. Beat in eggs and vanilla until smooth. Pour into crust. Bake until top is puffed and center is almost set, 60-70 minutes; cover top loosely with foil during the last 30 minutes to prevent overbrowning.

Remove foil. Cool on a wire rack. (Top may sink and crack slightly upon cooling.) Serve or refrigerate within 2 hours. Top as desired.