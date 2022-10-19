Old Fashioned Potato Cakes
- 2 cups mashed potatoes
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 onion, diced
- 1 egg
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ cup vegetable oil, or as needed
- Mix mashed potatoes, flour, onion, egg, black pepper, and salt together in a bowl until batter consistency.
- Heat vegetable oil in a skillet over medium heat. Drop 4-inch circles of batter into hot oil. Cook until golden brown, about 5 minutes per side. Remove with a slotted spoon and drain on paper towels. Repeat with remaining batter.