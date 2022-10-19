 Old Fashioned Potato Cakes | TheFencePost.com
Old Fashioned Potato Cakes

  • 2 cups mashed potatoes
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 onion, diced
  • 1 egg
  • ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ½ cup vegetable oil, or as needed
  1. Mix mashed potatoes, flour, onion, egg, black pepper, and salt together in a bowl until batter consistency.
  2. Heat vegetable oil in a skillet over medium heat. Drop 4-inch circles of batter into hot oil. Cook until golden brown, about 5 minutes per side. Remove with a slotted spoon and drain on paper towels. Repeat with remaining batter.
