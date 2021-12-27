One Pan Beef Roast With Vegetables

1 beef Bottom Round Roast (about 3 pounds)

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 teaspoon salt, divided

1 teaspoon pepper, divided

6 cups peeled diced beets (1-inch), about 1-1/2 pounds

5 cups diced sweet potatoes (1-inch), about 1-1/2 pounds

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

Preheat oven to 325°F.

Line large shallow baking pan with parchment paper.

Combine garlic, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper; press evenly onto all surfaces of beef Bottom Round Roast.

Place roast in pan. Insert ovenproof meat thermometer so tip is centered in thickest part of beef, not in fat.

Place beets and sweet potatoes in large bowl.

Add oil, remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and remaining 1/2 teaspoon pepper; toss to coat.

Arrange vegetables around roast.

Do not add water or cover.

Roast in 325°F oven 1-1/4 to 1-3/4 hours for medium rare.

Remove roast when meat thermometer registers 135°F for medium rare.

Transfer roast to carving board; tent loosely with aluminum foil.

Let stand 15 to 20 minutes. (Temperature will continue to rise about 10°F to reach 145°F for medium rare.)

If vegetables are not tender, return to oven and roast until tender.

Carve roast into thin slices; season as desired. Serve with roasted vegetables.