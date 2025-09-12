YOUR AD HERE »

One Pan Orecchiette Pasta

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • ½ onion, diced
  • salt to taste
  • 8 ounces spicy Italian sausages, casings removed
  • 3 ½ cups low-sodium chicken broth, divided, or as needed
  • 1 ¼ cups orecchiette pasta, or more to taste
  • ½ cup roughly chopped arugula, or to taste
  • ¼ cup finely grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, or to taste
  1. Gather the ingredients.
  2. Heat olive oil in a large, deep skillet over medium heat. Add onion with a pinch of salt; cook and stir until onion has softened and turned translucent, about 5 minutes. Stir in sausage and cook until browned, 5 to 7 minutes.
  3. Pour 1 1/2 cups chicken broth into sausage mixture and bring to a boil while scraping the browned bits of food off of the bottom of the pan with a wooden spoon.
  4. Add orecchiette pasta; cook and stir pasta in hot broth, adding remaining broth when liquid is absorbed, until pasta is cooked through and most of the broth is absorbed, about 15 minutes.
  5. Stir arugula into sausage-pasta mixture until arugula wilts.
  6. Ladle pasta into bowls and sprinkle with Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese.
