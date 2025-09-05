YOUR AD HERE »

One-Pot Spaghetti

  • 1 pound lean ground beef
  • 1 large onion, chopped
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 (14 ounce) can tomato sauce
  • 1 (14 ounce) can petite diced tomatoes
  • 2 cups water
  • 1 tablespoon chili powder
  • 1 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 7 ounces whole wheat spaghetti
  • ¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese, or to taste (Optional)
  1. Heat a Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Cook and stir ground beef, onion, and garlic until beef is browned and crumbly and onion is translucent, 5 to 7 minutes. Drain and discard excess grease.
  2. Stir in tomato sauce, diced tomatoes, water, chili powder, oregano, and black pepper. Bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat, and let simmer, stirring often, for about 30 minutes.
  3. Break spaghetti into thirds and add to the pot; cover and simmer, stirring often, until pasta is tender, about 20 minutes. Serve topped with Parmesan cheese.
