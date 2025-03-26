YOUR AD HERE »

One-Skillet Mexican Quinoa

Recipes |

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 medium jalapeño pepper, chopped
  • 2 cloves garlic, chopped
  • 1 (15 ounce) can black beans, rinsed and drained
  • 1 (14.5 ounce) can fire-roasted diced tomatoes
  • 1 cup yellow corn
  • 1 cup quinoa
  • 1 cup chicken broth
  • 1 tablespoon red pepper flakes, or to taste
  • 1 ½ teaspoons chili powder
  • ½ teaspoon ground cumin
  • kosher salt and ground black pepper to taste
  • 1 medium avocado – peeled, pitted, and diced 
  • 1 medium lime, juiced
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
  1. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Sauté jalapeño pepper and garlic in the hot oil until fragrant, about 1 minute.
  2. Stir black beans, tomatoes, corn, quinoa, and chicken broth into the skillet. Season with pepper flakes, chili powder, cumin, salt, and black pepper; bring to a boil.
  3. Cover the skillet with a lid, reduce heat to low, and simmer until quinoa is tender and liquid is mostly absorbed, about 20 minutes.
  4. Add avocado, lime juice, and cilantro; stir until combined.
More Like This, Tap A Topic
food
Recipes
See more

[placeholder]