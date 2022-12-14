Oreo Truffles
- 2 (8 ounce) packages semisweet baking chocolate
- 16 ounces cream-filled chocolate sandwich cookies (such as Oreo®), divided
- 1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese, softened
- Melt chocolate in a saucepan over low heat, stirring occasionally, 4 to 6 minutes.
- While the chocolate is melting, place 9 cream-filled sandwich cookies in a food processor and blend until finely crushed. Transfer crumbs to a bowl and reserve for decorating.
- Add remaining cookies to the food processor and blend until finely crushed. Transfer crumbs to a large bowl and stir in cream cheese; mix until well-blended. Roll mixture into 42 balls, about 1-inch in diameter.
- Place each ball in melted chocolate and use two forks to roll it until fully coated. Lift the ball with both forks and allow excess chocolate to drip off. Place coated truffle on a wax paper-lined baking sheet and sprinkle with reserved cookie crumbs to decorate. Repeat to make remaining truffles.
- Refrigerate truffles until firm, at least 1 hour. Keep in the refrigerator until just before serving.