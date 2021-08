Oven Barbecued Beef Brisket

4 pounds beef brisket

salt to taste

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 cup barbecue sauce

1 cup water

Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (160 degrees).

Sprinkle both sides of brisket with salt, pepper and garlic powder.

Place in a large covered roasting pan.

Cook covered with no water at 325 degrees F (160 degrees C) allowing 1 hour per pound.

Before last hour of cooking, remove brisket and slice.

Return slices to pan and add barbecue sauce mixed with water.

Cover meat with sauce, cover, and cook 1 hour longer.