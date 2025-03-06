Oven-Roasted Asparagus
- 1 bunch thin asparagus spears, trimmed
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 ½ tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese (Optional)
- 1 clove garlic, minced (Optional)
- ¼ teaspoon sea salt, or to taste
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper, or to taste
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice (Optional)
- Gather all ingredients. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).
- Place asparagus into a mixing bowl; drizzle with olive oil and toss to coat.
- Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese and garlic; season to taste with salt and pepper if using. Arrange asparagus in a single layer in a baking dish.
- Bake in the preheated oven until just tender, 12 to 15 minutes depending on thickness. Sprinkle with lemon juice just before serving.