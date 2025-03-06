YOUR AD HERE »

Oven-Roasted Asparagus

Recipes |

  • 1 bunch thin asparagus spears, trimmed
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 ½ tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese (Optional)
  • 1 clove garlic, minced (Optional)
  • ¼ teaspoon sea salt, or to taste
  • ½ teaspoon ground black pepper, or to taste
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice (Optional)
  1. Gather all ingredients. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).
  2. Place asparagus into a mixing bowl; drizzle with olive oil and toss to coat.
  3. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese and garlic; season to taste with salt and pepper if using. Arrange asparagus in a single layer in a baking dish.
  4. Bake in the preheated oven until just tender, 12 to 15 minutes depending on thickness. Sprinkle with lemon juice just before serving.
More Like This, Tap A Topic
food
Recipes
See more

[placeholder]