Oven-Roasted Asparagus
1 bunch thin asparagus spears, trimmed
3 tablespoons olive oil
1 ½ tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese (Optional)
1 clove garlic, minced (Optional)
1 teaspoon sea salt
½ teaspoon ground black pepper
1 tablespoon lemon juice (Optional)
Preheat an oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).
Place the asparagus into a mixing bowl, and drizzle with the olive oil. Toss to coat the spears, then sprinkle with Parmesan cheese, garlic, salt, and pepper. Arrange the asparagus onto a baking sheet in a single layer.
Bake in the preheated oven until just tender, 12 to 15 minutes depending on thickness. Sprinkle with lemon juice just before serving.
