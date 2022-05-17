Oven-Roasted Asparagus

1 bunch thin asparagus spears, trimmed

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 ½ tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese (Optional)

1 clove garlic, minced (Optional)

1 teaspoon sea salt

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

1 tablespoon lemon juice (Optional)

Preheat an oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

Place the asparagus into a mixing bowl, and drizzle with the olive oil. Toss to coat the spears, then sprinkle with Parmesan cheese, garlic, salt, and pepper. Arrange the asparagus onto a baking sheet in a single layer.

Bake in the preheated oven until just tender, 12 to 15 minutes depending on thickness. Sprinkle with lemon juice just before serving.