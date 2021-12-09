Oven-Roasted Carrots
½ pound carrots, peeled and cut into 3-inch-long pieces
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
¼ cup chopped pecans
¼ cup panko bread crumbs
Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).
Toss carrots with olive oil and Italian seasoning in a bowl and spread out on a rimmed baking sheet.
Roast in the preheated oven for 15 minutes.
Sprinkle pecans and panko on top and continue roasting until golden, about 5 minutes more. Serve immediately.
