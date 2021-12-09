 Oven-Roasted Carrots | TheFencePost.com
Oven-Roasted Carrots

½ pound carrots, peeled and cut into 3-inch-long pieces

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

¼ cup chopped pecans

¼ cup panko bread crumbs

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

Toss carrots with olive oil and Italian seasoning in a bowl and spread out on a rimmed baking sheet.

Roast in the preheated oven for 15 minutes.

Sprinkle pecans and panko on top and continue roasting until golden, about 5 minutes more. Serve immediately.

