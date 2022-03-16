Oven-Roasted Greek Potatoes

2 teaspoons lemon pepper

½ teaspoon dried marjoram

1 teaspoon dried basil

⅛ teaspoon dried thyme

1 teaspoon dried rosemary

¼ cup white wine

1 cup water

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons Italian salad dressing

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 lemon, juiced

1 tablespoon lemon zest

6 medium potatoes, peeled and quartered

In a small bowl, mix the lemon pepper, marjoram, basil, thyme, and rosemary. In a separate bowl, mix the wine, water, olive oil, dressing, garlic, lemon juice, lemon zest, and 1/2 the seasoning mixture. Pour into a medium glass baking dish. Place potatoes in the dish, coat with the mixture, and sprinkle with remaining seasonings. Cover, and refrigerate 8 hours, or overnight.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

Bake potatoes 1 hour and 15 minutes in the preheated oven, basting once half way through the bake time.