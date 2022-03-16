Oven-Roasted Greek Potatoes
2 teaspoons lemon pepper
½ teaspoon dried marjoram
1 teaspoon dried basil
⅛ teaspoon dried thyme
1 teaspoon dried rosemary
¼ cup white wine
1 cup water
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 tablespoons Italian salad dressing
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 lemon, juiced
1 tablespoon lemon zest
6 medium potatoes, peeled and quartered
In a small bowl, mix the lemon pepper, marjoram, basil, thyme, and rosemary. In a separate bowl, mix the wine, water, olive oil, dressing, garlic, lemon juice, lemon zest, and 1/2 the seasoning mixture. Pour into a medium glass baking dish. Place potatoes in the dish, coat with the mixture, and sprinkle with remaining seasonings. Cover, and refrigerate 8 hours, or overnight.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
Bake potatoes 1 hour and 15 minutes in the preheated oven, basting once half way through the bake time.
