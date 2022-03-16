Oven Roasted Parmesan Potatoes

cooking spray

1 teaspoon vegetable oil, or as needed

2 tablespoons freshly grated Parmesan cheese

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon paprika

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

2 pounds red potatoes, halved

1 tablespoon vegetable oil, or as needed

¼ cup sour cream (Optional)

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Spray a 9×13-inch baking pan or cast iron skillet with cooking spray; pour in about 1 teaspoon vegetable oil to coat the bottom.

Mix Parmesan cheese, salt, garlic powder, paprika, and black pepper together in a bowl.

Blot the cut-side of potatoes with a paper towel to remove any moisture. Place potatoes in a bowl and drizzle with 1 tablespoon vegetable oil; toss until potatoes are lightly coated. Sprinkle potatoes with Parmesan cheese mixture; toss to coat. Arrange potatoes, cut-side down, onto the prepared baking pan.

Bake in the preheated oven for 15 to 20 minutes. Turn potatoes to cut-side up; continue baking until golden and crispy, about 15 to 20 more minutes. Serve with sour cream.