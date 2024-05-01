Overnight Asparagus Mushroom Strata
- 2 teaspoons butter, or as needed
- 1 ¾ cups sliced crimini mushrooms
- 5 English muffins, split and toasted
- 2 cups shredded Colby-Monterey Jack cheese, divided
- 1 pound fresh asparagus, trimmed and cut into 1-inch pieces
- ½ cup chopped red bell pepper
- ½ onion, finely chopped
- 2 cups milk
- 8 eggs
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon dry mustard powder
- ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
- Melt butter in a skillet over medium heat. Add mushrooms; cook and stir until beginning to brown and most of their liquid has evaporated, about 10 minutes.
- Grease a 9×13-inch baking dish. Arrange eight muffin halves, cut-side up, in the bottom of the dish. Tear remaining muffins into smaller pieces and use to fill any open spaces. Sprinkle with 1/2 of the cheese, then top with asparagus pieces, mushrooms, red pepper, and onion.
- Whisk milk, eggs, salt, mustard powder, and black pepper together in a bowl; pour over muffins and vegetables. Cover the dish and refrigerate, 8 hours to overnight.
- The next day, remove the casserole from the refrigerator and let stand for 30 minutes. Spread remaining cheese over the top.
- Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).
- Bake the casserole in the preheated oven until a knife inserted near the edge comes out clean, 40 to 45 minutes. Let stand for 5 to 10 minutes before cutting into squares.