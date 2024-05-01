YOUR AD HERE »

Overnight Blueberry French Toast Casserole

  • 1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese, softened
  • 1 cup confectioners’ sugar
  • 2 tablespoons milk
  • 1 tablespoon vanilla extract, divided
  • 2 cups blueberries, divided
  • 2 loaves French bread, cubed
  • 2 cups milk
  • 8 eggs
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • ½ teaspoon ground nutmeg
  1. Mix cream cheese, confectioners’ sugar, 2 tablespoons milk, and 1 teaspoon vanilla extract in a bowl until smooth and creamy; fold in 1 cup blueberries.
  2. Cover the bottom of a 10×14-inch baking dish with a layer of bread cubes. Spread cream cheese mixture over bread layer; top with remaining bread cubes.
  3. Whisk 2 cups milk, eggs, 2 teaspoons vanilla extract, cinnamon, and nutmeg together in a large bowl; pour over bread mixture. Sprinkle 1 cup blueberries over bread-egg mixture. Cover dish tightly with aluminum foil and refrigerate, 8 hours to overnight. Remove from refrigerator 30 to 60 minutes before baking.
  4. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).
  5. Bake in the preheated oven for 45 minutes. Remove foil and continue baking until the center is set, about 30 minutes.
