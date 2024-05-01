Overnight Blueberry French Toast Casserole
- 1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese, softened
- 1 cup confectioners’ sugar
- 2 tablespoons milk
- 1 tablespoon vanilla extract, divided
- 2 cups blueberries, divided
- 2 loaves French bread, cubed
- 2 cups milk
- 8 eggs
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- ½ teaspoon ground nutmeg
- Mix cream cheese, confectioners’ sugar, 2 tablespoons milk, and 1 teaspoon vanilla extract in a bowl until smooth and creamy; fold in 1 cup blueberries.
- Cover the bottom of a 10×14-inch baking dish with a layer of bread cubes. Spread cream cheese mixture over bread layer; top with remaining bread cubes.
- Whisk 2 cups milk, eggs, 2 teaspoons vanilla extract, cinnamon, and nutmeg together in a large bowl; pour over bread mixture. Sprinkle 1 cup blueberries over bread-egg mixture. Cover dish tightly with aluminum foil and refrigerate, 8 hours to overnight. Remove from refrigerator 30 to 60 minutes before baking.
- Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).
- Bake in the preheated oven for 45 minutes. Remove foil and continue baking until the center is set, about 30 minutes.