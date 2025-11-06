YOUR AD HERE »

Overnight Cinnamon Rolls

  • 1 cup milk
  • ⅓ cup butter
  • 1 (.25 ounce) package active dry yeast
  • ½ cup white sugar
  • 4 ½ cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 3 eggs

FILLING:

  • ¾ cup brown sugar
  • 1 tablespoon ground cinnamon
  • ½ cup raisins

GLAZE:

  • 1 teaspoon light corn syrup
  • ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 ¼ cups sifted confectioners’ sugar
  • 2 tablespoons half-and-half cream
  1. Heat the milk in a small saucepan until it bubbles, then remove from heat. Add the butter and stir until melted; let cool until lukewarm.
  2. In a large mixing bowl, dissolve the yeast in the milk mixture. Add the sugar, 3 cups of flour, salt and eggs; stir well to combine. Add the remaining flour, 1/2 cup at a time, stirring well after each addition. When the dough has pulled together, turn it out onto a lightly floured surface and knead until smooth and supple, about 8 minutes.
  3. Lightly oil a large mixing bowl, place the dough in the bowl and turn to coat with oil. Cover with a damp cloth and let rise in a warm place until doubled in volume, about 1 hour.
  4. Deflate the dough and turn it out onto a lightly floured surface and roll into a 10x 14 inch rectangle. Lightly brush the far edge with water. In a small bowl combine the cinnamon and 3/4 cup brown sugar and sprinkle over the rectangles. Then sprinkle the raisins and chopped nuts over the dough. Roll up the dough into a log and seal the seam.
  5. Cut the dough into 12 equal pieces; place the pieces in a greased 9×13 inch baking pan, or 12 inch deep dish pizza pan. Cover with plastic wrap and place in the refrigerator to rise overnight.
  6. The next morning, preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Take the rolls out of the refrigerator and let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes.
  7. Bake the rolls for 25 to 30 minutes or until golden. Meanwhile, combine the corn syrup with the vanilla in a small bowl. Whisk in the powdered sugar and enough cream to make a thick glaze; set aside. Drizzle the glaze over the rolls and serve warm.
