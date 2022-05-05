Overnight Cinnamon Rolls
2 packages (1/4 ounce each) active dry yeast
1-1/2 cups warm water (110° to 115°)
2 large eggs, room temperature
1/2 cup butter, softened
1/2 cup sugar
2 teaspoons salt
5-3/4 to 6-1/4 cups all-purpose flour
CINNAMON FILLING:
1 cup packed brown sugar
4 teaspoons ground cinnamon
1/2 cup softened butter, divided
GLAZE:
2 cups confectioners’ sugar
1/4 cup half-and-half cream
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
In a small bowl, dissolve yeast in warm water. In a large bowl, combine eggs, butter, sugar, salt, yeast mixture and 3 cups flour; beat on medium speed until smooth. Stir in enough remaining flour to form a very soft dough (dough will be sticky). Do not knead. Cover; refrigerate overnight.
In a small bowl, mix brown sugar and cinnamon. Turn dough onto a floured surface; divide dough in half. Roll 1 portion into an 18×12-in. rectangle. Spread with 1/4 cup butter to within 1/2 in. of edges; sprinkle evenly with half of the brown sugar mixture.
Roll up jelly-roll style, starting with a long side; pinch seam to seal. Cut into 12 slices. Place in a greased 13×9-in. baking pan, cut side down. Repeat with remaining dough and filling.
Cover with kitchen towels; let rise in a warm place until doubled, about 1 hour. Preheat oven to 375°.
Bake 20-25 minutes or until lightly browned. In a small bowl, mix confectioners’ sugar, cream and vanilla; spread over warm rolls.
