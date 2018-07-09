 Oyster Stew | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo. | TheFencePost.com

Oyster Stew | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo.

4 c. whole milk
1 pint shucked oysters, reserve liquid
4 tbsp. unsalted butter
1 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
Pinch sweet paprika
Pinch celery salt
Dash of Worcestershire sauce

Put ingredients in one at a time, reserving liquid of oysters until last.
Cook on a slow heat so as not to scorch bottom of pan.