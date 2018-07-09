Oyster Stew | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo.

4 c. whole milk

1 pint shucked oysters, reserve liquid

4 tbsp. unsalted butter

1 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

Pinch sweet paprika

Pinch celery salt

Dash of Worcestershire sauce

Put ingredients in one at a time, reserving liquid of oysters until last.

Cook on a slow heat so as not to scorch bottom of pan.