Pakistani Ground Beef Curry

6 tablespoons olive oil

1 small onion, diced

1 pound ground beef

2 medium tomatoes, chopped

1 tablespoon curry powder

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon salt

¾ teaspoon black pepper

½ teaspoon chile powder

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 (8.5 ounce) can peas, including liquid (Optional)

Heat olive oil in a saucepan over medium heat.

Add onion; cook and stir until browned, 5 to 8 minutes.

Add beef and tomatoes.

Cook, uncovered, until tomatoes break down, about 15 minutes.

Add curry powder, paprika, salt, pepper, chile powder, and cayenne.

Cover and simmer until flavors combine, about 30 minutes.

Uncover and stir in peas with liquid.

Cook until heated through, 3 to 5 minutes.