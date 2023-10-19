Paleo Chili
- 1 dried chipotle pepper, stem removed
- 1 cup boiling water
- 1 ½ teaspoons coconut oil
- 1 cup chopped yellow onion
- 1 cup chopped green bell pepper
- 1 cup chopped red bell pepper
- 4 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 pound ground bison
- ½ pound spicy ground pork sausage
- 1 tablespoon chili powder
- 1 tablespoon ground cumin
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1 teaspoon unsweetened cocoa powder
- 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1 (28 ounce) can crushed tomatoes
- 1 ½ teaspoons kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
- Soak chipotle pepper in boiling water until softened, about 10 minutes. Remove pepper from water and mince.
- Melt coconut oil in a large pot over medium heat. Cook and stir onion, green bell pepper, and red bell pepper until tender, 5 to 10 minutes. Stir garlic and minced chipotle into onion mixture and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute.
- Stir bison and sausage into onion mixture. Cook and stir until meat is browned and crumbly, 10 to 12 minutes.
- Stir chili powder, cumin, oregano, cocoa powder, and Worcestershire sauce into the bison mixture; add crushed tomatoes, salt, and pepper and stir. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to low, and simmer until flavors are blended, 10 minutes.