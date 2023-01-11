Pan-Fried Cube Steaks with Simple Pan Sauce
- 24 ounces cube steak, cut into 4 portions
- 3 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided
- salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
- ⅓ cup Worcestershire sauce, divided
- ½ cup water
- Lightly season both sides of each cube steak with salt and pepper. (See Cook’s Note).
- Melt 1 Tablespoon unsalted butter in a large, non-stick skillet over medium heat. Once butter is foamy, add cube steaks and sprinkle about 2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce on top of each cube steak. Cook until brown, 3 to 4 minutes.
- Turn the steaks, and sprinkle each with an additional 1 to 2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce. Cook until steaks are firm and reddish-pink and juicy in the center, about 3 minutes more. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read 135 degrees F (57 degrees C). Remove to a platter and tent with foil.
- To make the pan sauce, pour about 1/2 cup water into the skillet and stir all the browned bits from the bottom of the pan. Bring to a boil and cook for about 2 minutes.
- Remove from heat and stir in remaining butter, until melted.
- Evenly divide pan sauce over each cube steak and serve warm.