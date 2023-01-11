 Pan-Fried Cube Steaks with Simple Pan Sauce | TheFencePost.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Pan-Fried Cube Steaks with Simple Pan Sauce

Recipes Recipes |

  • 24 ounces cube steak, cut into 4 portions
  • 3 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided
  • salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
  • ⅓ cup Worcestershire sauce, divided
  • ½ cup water
  1. Lightly season both sides of each cube steak with salt and pepper. (See Cook’s Note).
  2. Melt 1 Tablespoon unsalted butter in a large, non-stick skillet over medium heat. Once butter is foamy, add cube steaks and sprinkle about 2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce on top of each cube steak. Cook until brown, 3 to 4 minutes.
  3. Turn the steaks, and sprinkle each with an additional 1 to 2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce. Cook until steaks are firm and reddish-pink and juicy in the center, about 3 minutes more. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read 135 degrees F (57 degrees C). Remove to a platter and tent with foil.
  4. To make the pan sauce, pour about 1/2 cup water into the skillet and stir all the browned bits from the bottom of the pan. Bring to a boil and cook for about 2 minutes.
  5. Remove from heat and stir in remaining butter, until melted.
  6. Evenly divide pan sauce over each cube steak and serve warm.
More Like This, Tap A Topic
food
Recipes
See more

[placeholder]